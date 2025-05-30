Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines scores franchise-best USD 2.1M on 2nd Wednesday, nears USD 100M domestically

Final Destination: Bloodlines is racing toward a significant box office milestone. On its second Wednesday, the R-rated supernatural horror sequel earned a solid USD 2.1 million at the US box office, a franchise record for a second Wednesday. The figure marks a 48.8 percent drop from its opening Wednesday but comfortably beats 2009’s The Final Destination, which took in USD 722K on its second Wednesday with a steeper 57 percent drop.

With a cumulative domestic total of USD 99.1 million, Bloodlines is poised to cross the coveted USD 100 million within hours. That will make it just the tenth horror film released in the post-COVID era to hit that milestone at the US box office. The weekend should push it even further, past Alien: Romulus (USD 105.3M), making it the ninth-highest-grossing post-pandemic horror film domestically.

Additionally, the film is set to enter the all-time top 30 horror earners in the US.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth entry in the long-running horror franchise and is its most successful to date. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the film introduces a fresh take on the franchise while honoring its legacy.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana leads the cast as a college student who inherits haunting premonitions tied to a near disaster from 1968 through her dying grandmother. As death comes seeking her family, a new deadly chain of events unfolds.

The film’s supporting cast is rounded out by Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and horror veteran Tony Todd. Originally conceived as a streaming property for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures shifted gears and opted for a theatrical rollout, and the move seems to be paying off well. After delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes, production took place in Vancouver between March and May 2024.

Released stateside on May 16, Final Destination: Bloodlines has earned widespread acclaim for both rebooting and continuing the cult franchise with its clever twists, suspenseful sequences, and emotional core. Globally, the film has grossed an impressive USD 190.9 million, making it not only the best-reviewed but also the highest-grossing entry in the series to date.

With a projected domestic run of USD 125–135 million, Bloodlines has firmly reestablished Final Destination as one of horror’s most bankable franchises, proving that the cheating death trope, only to pay for it later, still has a lot of life left in it.

