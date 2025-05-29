MTV Roadies XX Grand Finale: When and where to watch last episode of Rannvijay Singha-led show?

MTV Roadies XX or MTV Roadies Double Cross has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. From shocking eliminations to unexpected twists, the reality show was more than just about adventures. Now, after a long journey, it is set to conclude this weekend. Led by Rannvijay Singha, one of the members from Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Neha Dhupia, and Rhea Chakraborty's gang will lift the trophy this season.

When and where to watch MTV Roadies XX?

MTV Roadies XX is set to conclude this weekend. The semi-final episode will air on May 31, and the grand finale will air on June 1 at 7 PM on MTV. The episodes will also be available to watch on JioHotstar. From shocking double-crosses to unexpected clashes, the finale episodes are going to be filled with unmissable moments that will keep the viewers hooked. With this, the audience can also expect the winner to be announced.

Watch MTV Roadies XX grand finale promo here-

MTV Roadies XX has been special as host Rannvijay Singha returned to the adventure reality show after a long hiatus. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the host had spoken about his return. He said, "Well, I’m back on the show. I wasn't around for three, four years. This is something that I've grown up with, I've helped build since 2003, me and Roadies have grown up together, so it was never like, a situation where I was not going to be part of it, just like some men played, some men sort of had it."

Singha added, "But one of those hallmark years, the 20th season of something that I've been doing successfully, I've been part of it, glad I'm back, most of the group, I know the fight, I know the tactics, again, we're all thrown together and it's good to figure out what's going to happen in the 20th season, double-cross, get different kind of contestants, Gang Leaders, not just four, five, lots of different things, you know, we really went out there. So it is one of those seasons, like a pillar season, where things kind of defined, it's a 20th season, probably that much. So I'm glad, I'm back, and it worked out so well."

The five gang leaders of MTV Roadies XX are Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Neha Dhupia, and Rhea Chakraborty.

