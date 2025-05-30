Suhana Khan in midi-dress worth Rs 1,59,484 and Hermès bag owns the style game like a PRO

The young actress and daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, has always been at the top when it comes to slaying the fashion game. She always does it like a pro. For the birthday celebration of her brother AbRam at NMACC Arts Cafe, the fashion icon looked equal parts subtle and modern in a knit midi dress with a fit so perfect it seemed made just for her. Excited to know the details? Then, let’s dive in!

Advertisement

When Suhana Khan does fashion, we sit back and take notes. This time, she dropped jaws wearing a wave jacquard knit midi dress from Versace, tagged at Rs 1,59,484. The scalloped waves across the ensemble added a refreshing twist to the modern outfit, while the scooped neckline and sleeveless design effortlessly complemented her easygoing vibe. Moreover, the fitted silhouette accentuated her figure, making it feel just right for the occasion.

If you’re looking for the perfect party outfit, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s wardrobe always has something worth admiring, and her latest look was truly mind-blowing. It was simple, elegant, and definitely not overdone. Let’s see how this style icon nailed the styling.

Her striking yet minimal accessories included stud earrings and Hermès Kelly Sellier en Désordre bag, giving her a polished, put-together look. These accessories added just the right touch without overdoing the bling. Her long, voluminous hair was left open, beautifully framing her face.

Advertisement

Further, subtle makeup added the perfect radiant finish. Her naturally glowing skin was enhanced with a flawless base, a touch of blush on her cheeks, curled lashes, and well-defined brows. She completed the look with nude lipstick, keeping her natural beauty front and center. And for footwear, she chose Elle 85 mules from Gianvito Rossi worth Rs 66,788.

With this midi dress, classy bag, and understated makeup, Suhana Khan proved that when she takes fashion seriously, she pays attention to every detail—turning heads from every angle.

ALSO READ: Airport look: Shilpa Shetty styles her white hoodie with limited edition bag and cool sunglasses