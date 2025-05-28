Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Trends Day 6: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's time-loop comedy records fair hold

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is registering a reasonable hold at the box office. The romantic comedy infused with the concept of time loop received mixed bag reactions from all corners; thus, the movie is recording fair trends on the weekdays.

Bhool Chuk Maaf holds reasonably; targets Rs 4 crore on 2nd Wednesday

Directed by Karan Sharma, the time-loop comedy began its box office journey with Rs 7 crore on Day 1. It further recorded a good weekend of Rs 28 crore, complemented by multiple offers on the ticket prices. The movie managed to hold decently on Monday and Tuesday, and it is expected to continue the same today as well, on Wednesday. If the evening and night occupancy witness an expected spike, the movie will clock over Rs 4 crore by the end of its Day 6, surpassing the Rs 40 crore net mark in India.

These are early estimates based on current trends. Actuals will be shared later in the night. The movie is likely to hit the Rs 50 crore mark in its second weekend. It still has one more week to lure the audience to the cinemas before coming to the streaming platform. Moreover, the movie will face a new release from June 6th as Housefull 5 is arriving to grab most of the screens.

Going by the current trends, Bhool Chuk Maaf has the potential to wrap its theatrical run somewhere around the Rs 60 crore mark. Rajkummar Rao's next release will be Malik, which is expected to mark his entry into the action genre. Let's see how the movie performs at the box office.

