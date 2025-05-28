Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 13: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi-led actioner continues STRONG run, grosses Rs 1.40 crore

The Tamil movie Maaman, featuring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The action drama received a positive reception from the audience, which is driving its box office journey.

Maaman adds Rs 1.40 crore to the tally on Day 13; nears Rs 30 crore cume

Advertisement

Debuted with Rs 1.90 crore, Maaman wrapped its opening week at Rs 16.75 crore, of which Rs 8.55 crore came from the weekend alone. The movie continued to lure the audience and surpassed the Rs 25 crore mark by the end of its second weekend. The movie recorded a solid hold on the weekdays and is now on the verge of hitting the Rs 30 crore mark. As per estimates, the Soori starrer grossed Rs 1.40 crore on its second Wednesday, bringing the total cume to Rs 29.85 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

The movie is expected to record big spikes in its third weekend as well, continuing its blockbuster run. It is expected to gross more than Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu. However, it has to stand firm against the upcoming big release, Thug Life, on June 5th.

Day-wise box office collections of Maaman are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 1.90 crore 2 Rs 2.55 crore 3 Rs 3.85 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 2.15 crore 6 Rs 2.05 crore 7 Rs 2.00 crore 8 Rs 1.80 crore 9 Rs 2.95 crore 10 Rs 3.80 crore 11 Rs 1.65 crore 12 Rs 1.50 crore 13 Rs 1.40 crore (est.) Total Rs 29.85 crore

Maaman in cinemas

Maaman is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 33: Mohanlal's all-time blockbuster nears its end, adds Rs 40 lakh on 5th Tuesday