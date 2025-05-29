Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines tops M3GAN, Nosferatu as it nears USD 100M domestic milestone

Final Destination: Bloodlines has officially carved its place as one of the highest-grossing horror films in the post-COVID era at the US box office, surpassing notable titles like M3GAN and Nosferatu, which each peaked at USD 95 million. With a domestic cumulative gross of USD 96.9 million, the R-rated supernatural horror sequel is rapidly approaching the coveted USD 100 million mark, expected to be reached by tonight or Friday.

Advertisement

Industry insiders are now projecting a final domestic run between USD 125 million and USD 135 million, further solidifying its status as a major hit for the genre.

The film experienced a strong Tuesday, earning USD 2.6 million on the discount day, the biggest for any Final Destination sequel’s second Tuesday to date. Although this represented a steep 56.8 percent drop from the previous Tuesday’s numbers, it still outperformed the 2009 installment, Final Destination 5, which made USD 937K on its second Tuesday with a 57.6 percent drop. This performance indicates sustained audience interest and an effective hold despite the typical midweek dip.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, and penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor from a story developed with Jon Watts, Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the iconic franchise that first gripped audiences with its inventive death sequences and tension-filled storytelling in the year 2000. The film follows a college student played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits chilling visions from her dying grandmother, warning of an impending fatal event linked to a historic 1968 disaster.

Advertisement

Supporting cast members include Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

Initially developed as a reboot of the franchise, the film underwent several changes in production and ultimately became a continuation. Early announcements in 2020 had also suggested a shift toward a streaming release on HBO Max, but by March 2024, Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed a theatrical launch. Filming faced delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but took place up in Vancouver between March and May 2024.

Released globally on May 16, Final Destination: Bloodlines has garnered generally positive reviews from critics, a welcome achievement for a franchise known for mixed reception in previous years. Worldwide, the film has grossed an impressive USD 189.5 million, making it both the best-reviewed and highest-grossing entry in the series to date.

As Final Destination: Bloodlines nears the USD 100 million milestone domestically, it marks a successful resurgence for the horror franchise and a promising signal for theatrical horror’s continued strength in the post-pandemic market.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Final Destination Bloodlines Review: Sixth installment of the beloved horror franchise doesn't fully meet expectations set by its predecessors, despite its gory highs