Box Office: The Final Reckoning collects USD 7.2M on Discount Tuesday, USD 100M milestone expected by Friday

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning continues to thrill at the US box office, pulling in a strong USD 7.2 million on Tuesday discount day. The post-Memorial Day performance marks only a 52 percent drop from the holiday Monday and nearly doubles the Tuesday haul of Mission: Impossible 2, which raked in USD 4.5 million with a 65.1 percent wane, cementing it as one of the strongest holds in the franchise.

The film now ranks as the 12th-biggest post-Memorial Day Tuesday of all time, joining the ranks of major box office hits like Top Gun: Maverick (USD 15.8M) and Aladdin (USD 12M). It also held better than other legacy titles, including Fast & Furious 6, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

After six days in release, The Final Reckoning has reached a USD 86.2 million cumulative domestic total. It is now on track to cross the coveted USD 100 million mark by Friday, an impressive feat, especially given the film’s limited screen count compared to previous entries due to its longer runtime. MI8 is also contending directly with another box office juggernaut, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which earned USD 15.3 million on Discount Tuesday.

The eighth and final installment in the Mission: Impossible series, The Final Reckoning, is directed by longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie and stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt. The film follows the iconic IMF agent and his team as they battle to stop the Entity, a rogue AI threatening global havoc. The ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

Initially planned as part of a two-part finale, the film was restructured following production delays, including the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. With a reported budget of USD 300 to USD 400 million, it ranks among the most expensive films ever made.

Despite production hurdles and stiff competition, the film has grossed USD 213 million globally, becoming the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. It premiered in Tokyo on May 4 and screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 before opening in US theaters on May 23 to largely positive reviews and the franchise’s best opening weekend to date.

Cruise’s action legacy remains unscathed, proving yet again why he is one of Hollywood’s last true box office draws.

