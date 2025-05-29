Weekend Box Office Preview US: Lilo and Stitch to rule amid Karate Kid Legends' debut, Mission Impossible 8 to take third place

The US box office this weekend is shaping up for a competitive top three, with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch expected to continue its stronghold while the new release Karate Kid: Legends and another holdover title, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, vie for the remaining spots.

Lilo & Stitch is forecasted to earn between USD 55 million and USD 65 million over the weekend, commanding a 29 percent showtime market share. Following a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, where it grossed USD 146 million over three days and a stunning USD 182 million over four, the film’s momentum remains robust. Despite an anticipated drop of over 50 percent, the film’s appeal endures, driven by half of US schools being on summer break. Its domestic total currently surpasses Inside Out 2 at a similar point in its run, even though the latter didn’t benefit from a holiday Monday.

Advertisement

Globally, Lilo & Stitch has amassed over USD 400 million and is expected to exceed half a billion dollars soon.

Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends is debuting strongly, projected to earn between USD 25 million and USD 35 million with a 15 percent showtime share. The film taps into nostalgia and the popularity of Cobra Kai, aiming to attract both longtime fans and new viewers. Jackie Chan marks his return with the flick, yet critical reception has been mixed as the venture faces the challenge of delivering the best to its loyal fan base.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is expected to earn USD 25 million to USD 32 million this weekend, holding an 18 percent share. After a franchise-best USD 64 million opening, the film continues to draw audiences with its high-octane spectacle. However, its nearly three-hour runtime limits showtimes, which may push it to third place behind Karate Kid: Legends.

The title is the last in the franchise hence, the emotional stake is at an all-time high. The entry really needs to do well commercially to justify its reported USD 300 to USD 400 million production cost.

Advertisement

Overall, this weekend promises a dynamic box office battle, with Lilo & Stitch firmly in the lead while Karate Kid: Legends and Mission: Impossible 8 engage in a tight race for the remaining spots.

ALSO READ: Like father, like son: Ajay Devgn smiles wide as Yug repeats Singham dialogue from Karate Kid Legends Hindi trailer; WATCH