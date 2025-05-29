Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 7: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer shows steady hold on Thursday

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi along with an ensemble cast, is holding up decently at the box office. The Karan Sharma-directed movie is registering a fair occupancy on its first Thursday, hinting towards a nominal drop in the collections over the previous day.

Bhool Chuk Maaf sees fair hold; eyes a nominal drop

Debuting with Rs 7 crore on the opening day, the time-loop comedy wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 28 crore. It further recorded a decent hold with normal pricing and no offers. The movie witnessed a good surge in collections on Tuesday due to blockbuster offers on the ticket rates. As per estimates, the Rajkummar Rao starrer is now eyeing a nominal drop on Day 7.

If the evening and night shows perform on the expected lines, the movie will collect Rs 3.25 crore net on Thursday, wrapping its first week at a decent total of Rs 44.25 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie will storm past the Rs 50 crore mark in the second weekend; however, it will be interesting to see whether the makers activate any offer on its pricing or not.

For the unversed, Bhool Chuk Maaf is likely to stream online on June 6, just two weeks after its theatrical run. It might continue its theatrical run on a low screen count, as Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 will grab most of the screens. Moreover, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is also releasing in Hindi during the same weekend.

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

