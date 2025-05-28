Narivetta Kerala Box Office Day 6: Tovino Thomas’ cop actioner records good trend, adds Rs 1.15 crore on Wednesday

Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, along with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and others, is doing well at the box office. The movie has picked up well and is expected to sail through a successful theatrical run.

Narivetta picks up well, adds Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6

Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the crime drama based on an actual incident is witnessing an encouraging trend at the box office. Debuted with Rs 1.70 crore, the movie added Rs 1.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2 crore on Day 3, taking the total weekend cume to Rs 5.20 crore.

The movie further showed a strong trend on the weekdays. It grossed Rs 1.10 crore on its first Monday, followed by Rs 1.05 crore on Tuesday. As per estimates, the Tovino Thomas starrer has already crossed the Tuesday figure and is expected to wind up its day at Rs 1.15 crore at the Kerala box office.

The total cume of Narivetta now stands at Rs 8.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The movie is expected to continue its solid run and emerge as a new successful venture at the ticket window. All eyes are now on its hold on the second weekend. Narivetta met with positive word-of-mouth, and that's what is driving its glorious box office run.

Day-wise box office collection of Narivetta in Kerala is as follows

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 1.70 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore 4 Rs 1.10 crore 5 Rs 1.05 crore 6 Rs 1.15 crore (est.) Total Rs 8.50 crore

Narivetta in cinemas

Narivetta is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

