Box Office: Can Housefull 5 be the next big hit movie for Bollywood after Raid 2?

Bollywood box office has been in a pretty good shape since April 2025. The industry has had two decent theatrical performers in the form of Jaat and Kesari 2 and a big hit in the form of Raid 2. Jaat netted Rs 85 crore while Kesari 2 is about to end its run in the vicinity of Rs 90.50 crore. Raid 2 is sure to collect over Rs 160 crore in its full run.

Advertisement

The new release Bhool Chuk Maaf is running in theatres and it is doing better than what most people expected. The verdict shall be known in a few days but there is no denying that it has exceeded industry expectations. Now, all eyes are on Housefull 5. In the post-pandemic setting where sequels are overperforming at the box office, it is expected that Housefull 5 will also create a big box office splash. The trailer of Housefull 5 looks grand and on top of that, it has a lot of what the audiences enjoyed watching in the first 4 films of the franchise. If the movie clicks with the lovers of the franchise, it is sure to emerge as the 2nd highest grosser of the year so far, only behind Chhaava.

Every film of the Housefull franchise has been a hit or a superhit at the box office. There have been instances when the reviews were not entirely positive but the franchise factor, along with the ensemble cast helped the film sail through. The loyal audiences of the franchise need to turn up for Housefull 5 so that more movies of the franchise can be made.

Advertisement

Housefull movies are difficult to execute because they have a lot of actors to take care of. And there is no denying that these films are really very expensive too and so the theatrical recoveries have to be solid, along with the already strong non-theatrical recoveries courtesy the brand of the franchise and obviously the reputation of Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

Housefull 5's X-factor is that it is pitched as a murder-comedy on a cruise. In the trailer launch, producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed that there are two different climaxes with two different killers and that has added to the intrigue for the film. But let's be honest. No one really cares about the killer and everyone is in it for the comedy. It has been a while since a proper slapstick comedy was made at this scale for Bollywood. The advance bookings for Housefull 5 begin over the weekend. How excited are you for the 5th installment of the loved franchise?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Day 27: Ajay Devgn's Hit thriller drama collects Rs 65 lakh on its 4th Tuesday