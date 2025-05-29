Box Office: Lilo and Stitch nears USD 200M, set to overtake Captain America as Disney’s top 2025 domestic hit

Lilo & Stitch is rapidly climbing the box office charts and is now only hours away from crossing the USD 200 million mark domestically, a feat it will achieve within only six days of release. The live-action remake of Disney’s beloved 2002 animated classic brought in a strong USD 15.3 million on Discount Tuesday, marking a 58.2 percent drop from its massive Memorial Day performance but still an impressive hold for a working weekday.

That figure also makes it the third-highest Tuesday gross for any May release in history, behind only The Avengers (USD 17.7M) and Top Gun: Maverick (USD 15.8M). It’s also the fourth-biggest Tuesday ever recorded in the month of May, when including Avengers: Infinity War’s USD 23.4 million.

With a current domestic cume of USD 197.9 million, Lilo & Stitch is poised to surpass Captain America: Brave New World’s USD 200.5 million and become Disney’s highest-grossing domestic release of 2025, all within a week. The film’s momentum suggests it could become one of the top earners of the year, further proving the audience’s appetite for nostalgia-driven remakes when done right.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and penned by Chris Kekaniokelani Bright and Mikey Van Waes, the film blends live action with animation in a retelling of the original story, with a few fresh twists drawn from the sequel films and TV shows.

Newcomer Maia Kealoha plays Lilo, while Chris Sanders reprises his iconic voice role as Stitch. The cast also includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, with original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee returning in new roles.

Lilo & Stitch premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17 and was released theatrically in the United States on May 23. Despite receiving mixed reviews, with critics praising the effort but questioning the need for it, the film has strongly connected with audiences, propelling it to a global gross of USD 400 million-plus so far, making it the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide.

Lilo & Stitch is now playing in theaters.

