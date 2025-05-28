Raid 2 Box Office Day 28: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's thriller nets Rs 50 lakh on 4th Wednesday, eyes Rs 160 crore finish
The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer thriller drama added Rs 50 lakh to the tally on Day 28 and marches towards the theatrical end.
Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, is holding well at the box office. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, is in its final legs now and is expected to wind up its theatrical run soon.
Raid 2 adds RS 50 lakh on Day 28; eyes Rs 160 crore finish
Debuted with Rs 19 crore, Raid 2 collected Rs 92.75 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 38.85 crore in week 2 and Rs 19 crore in week 3. As per estimates, the thriller drama added Rs 50 lakh to the tally on its Day 28 (4th Wednesday), bringing the total cume to Rs 156.35 crore net at the Indian box office.
The Ajay Devgn starrer is likely to wrap its theatrical run around the Rs 160 crore net mark in India. For the unversed, Raid 2 has emerged as Bollywood's second clean hit movie after Chhaava's blockbuster fate this year. All eyes are now on the upcoming releases of Ajay Devgn, which include Son Of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2.
Box office collection of Raid 2 so far at the Indian box office
|Day/Week
|Net India Collection
|Extended Week 1
|Rs 92.75 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 38.85 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 4.25 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 19
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 20
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 21
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 0.80 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 0.55 crore
|Day 27
|Rs 0.65 crore
|Day 28
|Rs 0.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 156.35 crore
Raid 2 is in theaters now
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
