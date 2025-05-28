Anushka Sharma Rono Mukherjee Elvish Yadav Hrithik Roshan Tamannaah Bhatia Deepika Padukone Dino Morea Sonu Sood The Royals Season 2 Housefull 5

Raid 2 Box Office Day 28: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's thriller nets Rs 50 lakh on 4th Wednesday, eyes Rs 160 crore finish

The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer thriller drama added Rs 50 lakh to the tally on Day 28 and marches towards the theatrical end.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 28, 2025 | 10:45 PM IST | 4K
Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh
Credits: Panaroma Pictures

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, is holding well at the box office. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, is in its final legs now and is expected to wind up its theatrical run soon. 

Raid 2 adds RS 50 lakh on Day 28; eyes Rs 160 crore finish

Debuted with Rs 19 crore, Raid 2 collected Rs 92.75 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 38.85 crore in week 2 and Rs 19 crore in week 3. As per estimates, the thriller drama added Rs 50 lakh to the tally on its Day 28 (4th Wednesday), bringing the total cume to Rs 156.35 crore net at the Indian box office. 

The Ajay Devgn starrer is likely to wrap its theatrical run around the Rs 160 crore net mark in India. For the unversed, Raid 2 has emerged as Bollywood's second clean hit movie after Chhaava's blockbuster fate this year. All eyes are now on the upcoming releases of Ajay Devgn, which include Son Of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2. 

Box office collection of Raid 2 so far at the Indian box office

Day/Week Net India Collection
Extended Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore
Week 2 Rs 38.85 crore
Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 17 Rs 4.25 crore
Day 18 Rs 5.50 crore
Day 19 Rs 1.65 crore
Day 20 Rs 2 crore
Day 21 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 22 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 23 Rs 0.80 crore
Day 24 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 25 Rs 1.75 crore
Day 26 Rs 0.55 crore 
Day 27 Rs 0.65 crore 
Day 28 Rs 0.50 crore (est.)
Total  Rs 156.35 crore

Raid 2 is in theaters now

Raid 2 is playing in theaters near you. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or at the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Latest Articles