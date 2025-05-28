Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 6: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer quirky comedy adds Rs 3.50 crore on Wednesday

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is holding up decently at the box office. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi along with an ensemble cast, the romantic comedy has registered a reasonable hold on its second Wednesday.

Bhool Chuk Maaf adds Rs 3.50 crore to the tally; Cume reaches Rs 41 crore

Advertisement

Backed by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf added Rs 3.50 crore to the tally on its Day 6 (1st Wednesday), bringing the total cume of 6 days to Rs 41 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is likely to storm past the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its second weekend. It still has one more week in hand to record a decent total, as the movie will soon start streaming on the OTT platform.

For the unversed, it opened with Rs 7 crore, complemented with multiple offers on the ticket prices. The movie further collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Day 3, taking the weekend cume to Rs 28 crore. It also witnessed a reasonable hold on Monday and Tuesday, clocking collectively Rs 9.50 crore.

The Rajkummar starrer met with mixed word-of-mouth, which has impacted its box office performance. However, the movie is expected to sail through a successful theatrical run by the end of its journey.

Advertisement

Day-wise box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf are as follows:

Day Net Box Office 1 Rs 7.00 crore 2 Rs 9.50 crore 3 Rs 11.50 crore 4 Rs 4.50 crore 5 Rs 5.00 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 41 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

Bhool Chuk Maaf is playing in cinemas near you. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Can Housefull 5 be the next big hit movie for Bollywood after Raid 2?