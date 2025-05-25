Is BTS’ Jimin hosting solo event in Japan ahead of group reunion? Fans spot ‘clues’ after airport sighting with Hwang Min Hyun, Lee Sae On

As BTS approaches the long-awaited reunion of all seven members next month, fans are already riding a wave of excitement. Recent developments have only deepened the buzz. The fandom is currently busy coming up with theories after fans uncovered a potential event listed under Jimin’s Spotify profile.

On May 23, social media lit up with reports that BTS’ Jimin had been seen at South Korea’s Gimpo Airport, allegedly heading to Japan. What began as a curious claim has now snowballed into full-fledged speculation. ARMYs across platforms investigate the reason behind his unannounced departure.

According to fans at the scene, Jimin was not traveling alone. He was reportedly seen in the company of Hwang Min Hyun and actor Lee Sae On. Despite wearing a mask and comfortable travel attire, fans said his distinct walk, build, and posture gave away his identity instantly. Within hours, photos and eyewitness accounts circulated rapidly on social media platforms.

What really intensified the curiosity was the follow-up sighting of another BTS member. On May 24, a day after Jimin’s supposed departure, fans also caught Jungkook boarding a flight to Japan. Though he kept a low profile, the confirmation of his destination sent fans into theory mode. Their appearance at the airport, one after the other, sparked speculation about a special content shoot or a potential solo event.

Fueling these rumors further was a surprising discovery made by BTS fans on Jimin’s official Spotify profile. A sharp-eyed ARMY noticed that under the ‘Events’ tab, there was a new listing: an upcoming activity scheduled in Shibuya City, Tokyo. The event is listed to take place on Tuesday, June 3, at 10 p.m. Without any formal announcement from BIGHIT MUSIC, this unexpected listing has become the centerpiece of online discussions. Many are wondering if Jimin has a secret solo event lined up in Japan.

Adding another layer to the intrigue is the timing. BTS FESTA, the group's annual anniversary celebration, kicks off in early June. It often includes special content, performances, and surprise releases. Given that Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, and SUGA are all nearing their military discharge dates, fans believe this trip could be tied to content that's been pre-planned in preparation for FESTA or the highly anticipated OT7 comeback.

For fans, the possibility that BTS is laying the groundwork for their post-military return makes every airport sighting feel like a 'clue' in a larger puzzle. Adding to the frenzy, their agency has not released an official statement about Jimin and Jungkook's overseas schedules. The silence has only fanned the flames of curiosity.

Online, ARMY is split between trying to temper expectations and allowing themselves to dream. After all, with military service wrapping up for five of the remaining members in just a matter of weeks, a comeback feels inevitable. And these breadcrumbs may be leading straight to it.

