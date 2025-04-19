BTS' Jin reunites with Chris Martin to perform My Universe at Coldplay’s 2025 Seoul concert, ARMY calls duo ‘incredible’

BTS's Jin recently took the stage with Coldplay during their Music of the Spheres 2025 concert in Seoul, creating an unforgettable moment that fans will remember for years to come. The reunion of BTS' Jin with Chris Martin and his band had fans buzzing with anticipation for days. The duo reunites after three years.

Before his performance, BTS' Jin shared an emotional message with the audience at the stage, saying, "Before I went to the military, my last stage was Coldplay's. Now, my first concert after my discharge is also Coldplay’s."

Chris Martin, acknowledging their special bond, responded with heartfelt words, "It’s all because of you that we have this relationship with BTS." The connection between the two artists was palpable, and the crowd couldn't contain their excitement. Chris Martin could not hold back how much he missed Jin and shared, "We missed you man, you've been in the military but you still look so HANDSOME. Look at this beautiful man”

BTS' Jin performed his solo track The Astronaut, co-written with Coldplay, and also performed My Universe during the show, leaving the audience in awe. The reunion between Jin and Coldplay marked a powerful chapter in both his solo career and the ongoing connection between BTS and Coldplay.

Fans were quick to express their feelings on social media, with one saying, "This is emotional," and another commenting, "One of the best performances ever." Another fan shared, "After three years of manifesting, it finally happened." One fan commented, "The live performance is incredible." A BTS ARMY member added, "This is so moving—seeing Jin perform with the holograms of his younger brothers. Next time, all seven, please."

The energy in the venue was electric as the two artists shared the stage once more.

This was not the first time Jin joined Coldplay on stage. In 2022, he made a guest appearance at their Buenos Aires concert, where he performed The Astronaut for the first time. The success of that performance only deepened the bond between him and Coldplay, leading to this incredible reunion.

Alongside his collaborations with Coldplay, BTS' Jin is also making headlines with his music. His first-ever solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will start soon, with an announcement from BIGHIT MUSIC on April 17, 2025.

