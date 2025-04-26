Was BTS' V present at Coldplay's 2025 Seoul concert? Here’s why fans think so

During Coldplay's final Music of the Spheres concert in Seoul on April 25, 2025, BTS members Jin and RM made surprise appearances that thrilled fans. BTS' Jin, who had previously joined Coldplay on stage during their South Korea tour, returned for a spectacular performance of The Astronaut and My Universe alongside Chris Martin. RM, BTS’ leader, was seen enjoying the show in the audience, dancing, and even sharing a moment with South Korean rapper PSY. His presence added to the excitement of the event, as fans eagerly awaited any BTS-related surprise during the concert.

However, the most intriguing moment came before the performance of My Universe when Chris Martin mentioned BTS members RM and V (Kim Taehyung) by name. This sparked a wave of excitement, with many fans speculating that BTS' V might have been present at the concert. Despite the mention, no photos or videos of V have surfaced, leaving fans both curious and hopeful.

Reactions poured in on social media. One shares, “Tae there too? Oh, okay, I don’t see him anywhere??' Another comment, “Why did he say V? Don’t give me a heart attack!” The mention of V's name (or what is heard) led to wild theories and debates among ARMYs, with many wondering if V might have attended the concert in secret.

As for BTS’ military service, RM and V enlisted on December 11, 2023, with their expected discharge date set for June 10, 2025. Jin, who enlisted earlier, was discharged in June 2024 and has since made a return to the music scene.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12, 2023, and will get discharged on June 11, 2025. Suga will be the last member to get discharged from military duties. Fans are eagerly anticipating the full reunion of BTS later this year, as all members are expected to complete their military duties and return to the stage together.

With the group’s return to music on the horizon, the anticipation is growing for BTS to perform together again. Every public appearance, surprise performance, or mention of the members only adds fuel to the excitement, reminding fans of the bond they share with the group and their passion for BTS music.

