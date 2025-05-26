BTS to release new album at 2025-end? Fans revisit HYBE's remark of 'we will start comeback activities' as June reunion nears

As BTS approaches the completion of its members' military duties, by the end of June, all seven members will have been discharged, officially opening the door for the group’s long-anticipated return.

BTS' Jin and J-Hope have already returned to civilian life, and RM and V are set to be discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11 and Suga on June 21.

Speculation suggests BTS’ new album could arrive by the end of 2025 at the earliest, with many expecting a release in the first half of 2026. This timeline allows the members time to prepare thoroughly after completing their military service, ensuring the comeback meets fans’ high expectations worldwide.

HYBE has confirmed that BTS will begin preparing for group activities once all members have returned. While fans are eager for an immediate comeback, the company has emphasized the need for preparation and time.

HYBE previously stated they began the early planning stages with global producers, but both the company and the artists are approaching the process with intention. “When all BTS members return, we will start comeback activities and perform,” HYBE said.

CEO Lee Jae Sang echoed this sentiment at a shareholder meeting previously: the BTS members need space to get back on track and find their direction again, especially as artists now entering their 30s.

This next phase of BTS is often referred to by ARMY as the group’s second act. The last group album was Proof in June 2022, and their final concert before enlistment was Yet to Come in Busan. Since then, the members have been largely out of the spotlight as a group, though each has left their mark during the hiatus.

It’s true that BTS will need time to prepare for their comeback performance. Whether it happens in late 2025 or early 2026, time will be required. The reunion is definitely coming, and the FESTA celebration is set for next month (June). However, ARMYs should be patient—although the members will be out of the military, they’ll still need time to get ready to perform on stage again.

In the meantime, fans will get to see solo endeavors continue, with BTS' Jin preparing for a string of fan-focused concerts in Japan, the US, the UK, and Europe starting next month and running through August.

