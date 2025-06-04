Jigel OTT Release: When and where to watch Thrigun, Megha Chowdhury’s Telugu romantic comedy thriller

Telugu romantic comedy thriller Jigel was released on March 7, 2025, and received a mixed response from the audience. It also made a lukewarm impact at the box office despite an engaging screenplay. And now the film is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Jigel

Jigel will be streaming on SUN NXT starting from June 5. The OTT platform made the official announcement for the same with a post on X.

Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote “Style. Thrill. Romance. One Jigel of a Ride! Nandu, the coolest locker technician, is cracking his way onto your screens in this romantic comedy thriller! #Jigel will be streaming on SunNXT this Thursday, June 5. Don’t miss the madness!”

Official trailer and plot of Jigel

The storyline of Jigel revolves around the main character, Nandu, who is known to be an expert in breaking locks. He prefers to be called by the title of a locker technician who cracks open any locks with his signature style.

While all his life, Nandu had dreamt of making a fortune with his skills as a locker technician, life took an unexpected twist for him. Well, he starts dreaming about a mysterious woman.

Advertisement

Destiny plays cupid, and Nandu crosses paths with the woman of his dreams, Meena, who is a small-time petty thief. Their first meeting sparks fire, and the two team up to become partners in crime.

What follows is how the two get roped into solving the mystery of an ancient, unopened lock at a wealthy man’s house, which promises treasures unseen.

Cast and crew of Jigel

Jigel stars Thrigun, Megha Chowdhury, Mukku Avinash, Raghu Babu, Meka Rama Krishna, Nalini, Prithvi Raj, Sayaji Shinde, and more.

It is written by Allam Nagarjuna and is directed by Malli Yeluri. Jigel is produced jointly by Y Jagan Mohan and Allam Nagarjuna himself. Manthra Anand has composed the musical score.

ALSO READ: Tourist Family Review: Sasikumar's comedy-drama is beautiful tale of hope and love that feels like a warm hug