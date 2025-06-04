Watch: Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan gets emotional for Virat Kohli as RCB wins IPL 2025

Allu Arjun and his son Ayaan were among so many others who were glued to the television screens to watch the final match of the Indian Premier League 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

And now the Pushpa 2 actor dropped a cute video of his little man, who was visibly emotional for Virat Kohli, whose team, RCB, lifted the trophy this season.

Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan celebrates Virat Kohli’s win at IPL 2025

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun dropped a video in which the actor and his son Ayaan can be seen watching the winning moments of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore team at the IPL 2025.

The little one can be seen visibly turning emotional as he revealed how much the cricketer had been an inspiration for him. He said, “I love Kohli. I like Kohli so much. I’ve got into cricket because of him.”

Seeing his son’s enthusiasm, Allu Arjun couldn’t help but remark how Ayaan’s face was glowing after seeing his favorite cricket team lift the trophy.

Ayaan beams with pride as RCB lifts the IPL trophy

That’s not all. As the video progressed, Allu Arjun was taken aback as his son Ayaan lay down on the floor with excitement, while the television screen showed a heartfelt moment where Virat Kohli was seen hugging his wife, Anushka Sharma.

The 11-year-old then went on to pour a bottle of water on himself and proudly proclaim, “Finally… 18 years..”

Sharing the video, Allu Arjun wrote, “Ayaan getting super emotional. #viratkohli fan boy moment. Soo cute my chinni babu #alluayaan #rcb #ipl2025.”

Allu Arjun’s work front

Returning to the Pushpa 2 actor, he has been riding high on success following the massive record-breaking achievements of his last film, directed by Sukumar.

Moving on, he is back in the news for his much-anticipated collaboration with filmmaker Atlee. Their project, AA22xA6, is touted to be a superhero drama and is expected to be one of the biggest pan-Indian films.

