Young and the Restless Recap June 3 Episode: Kyle Offers Victor USD 5 Million Deal, Cole Falls Ill at Nikki’s Party

In the Young and the Restless June 3 episode, family tensions and unexpected proposals take center stage. Kyle Abbott surprises Victor Newman by offering a USD 5 million contract. He promises to leave Genoa City if he ever hurts his granddaughter, Claire Grace Abbott.

Victor hesitates, unsure that money can guarantee Kyle’s loyalty. This tense moment shows Victor’s distrust of the Abbott family. Kyle’s gesture also underlines how strongly he wants Victor’s approval of his relationship with Claire.

Earlier in the episode, Claire and Kyle celebrate Nikki Newman’s birthday with a heartfelt toast. Nikki praises Kyle’s sincerity, calling his words genuine and beautiful. She thanks him for supporting Claire and making the evening special. Victor, seated nearby, thinks Kyle’s speech is manipulative. He believes Kyle is trying to win favor and remains skeptical of his motives.

Another major scene involves Cole Howard’s sudden illness. While attending Nikki’s party, Cole begins coughing and gasping for air. Victoria Newman and Claire rush him upstairs as guests look on in concern. Victoria fears pneumonia and insists someone call 9-1-1, but Cole refuses.

Elsewhere, relationship drama unfolds between Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson. Adam worries about Nick Newman’s growing closeness to Sharon Collins. Chelsea teases Adam for being oblivious to Sharon’s feelings.

At the same time, Nick and Sharon debate whether Gérard Dumas’s invitation to Paris is harmless or a trap. They question his motives and wonder if attending the Dumas party could reveal more about the adversary’s intentions toward Newman Media and Chancellor Industries.

Abby Newman and Devon Hamilton discuss the Abbott mansion remodel with Diane Jenkins and Jack Abbott. Abby receives a text and leaves to help her son, Dominic.

Near the episode’s end, Jack toasts Nikki, praising her strength and friendship. Victor reacts coldly to Jack’s kind words, illustrating the ongoing rivalry between Newman and Abbott loyalists. In a quieter moment upstairs, Claire worries about her father’s health. Kyle reassures her that Victor’s doctor is on standby if Cole’s condition worsens.

