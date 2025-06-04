Fans shower love on Preity Zinta after RCB’s IPL 2025 win leaves her in tears: ‘A queen without a crown’

The IPL 2025 may be over, but the celebration will go on for a long time. It was indeed a much-awaited win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and the fans are still in celebratory mode. But in sports, when a team wins, there is another team that loses. And this year, it was Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings (PBKS) who lost. But, as much as the internet is filled with praises for Virat Kohli, fans unite to stand in support of the actress too. We bring to you all the tweets that show how fans are asking her to put a 'superb fight' next year.

Advertisement

Several fans took to their X handle to express their sadness at seeing Preity Zinta get emotional after PBKS's defeat. One of the fans wrote, "Chin up @realpreityzinta.... The crown must not fall! Put up a superb fight next time!!"

Another fan wrote, "#PreityZinta- A Gem for #PunjabKings Tough luck again this time!"

A third fan wrote, "Virat ko jeetna jaruri tha bahut tane sune usne Aiyer out nahin hone see jeet jata punjab But #PreityZinta next time jarur jitegi punjab ko bhe jeete dehna chahta hun." Yet another fan wrote, "Don't be disappointed #preityzinta. Cricket is an uncertain game. Don't give up, your time will come."

Tweets that followed were, "No one talks about it enough - Preity Zinta truly deserves an IPL trophy. One of the most passionate owners in the game. Hard luck," and "If it's # viratKohli's 18th year in the IPL, then it's #PreityZinta too. Not as a player - but as the soul of Punjab Kings, Match after match, season after season - she showed up. A queen without a crown."

Advertisement

Well, 2025 was Virat Kohli and RCB’s year, and it was a spectacular win for them. Taking to his Instagram post, the cricketer shared a long note of appreciation for his team and thanked fans for their support. They waited 18 long years to lift the trophy, and the moment is finally here.

Talking about IPL 2025, although the season is over, the fever will persist for some time now. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s adorable moments are breaking the internet, and fans cannot get enough of their fairytale romance.

For Preity, all we can say is better luck next time!

ALSO READ: From winks to emotional hugs: Preity Zinta’s epic celebration as PBKS reaches finals is winning the internet