General Hospital Recap June 3 Episode: Joss Shocks Court by Exposing Willow’s Ultimatum, Gio Confronts Brook Lynn

General Hospital fans saw a dramatic turn of events in the June 3 episode. Joss surprised everyone by taking the stand in Michael and Willow’s custody battle. Her testimony revealed that Willow used Michael’s recovery from burns as leverage. This revelation shifted the courtroom dynamics and raised new questions about family loyalties and trust.

In the opening scenes of the custody hearing, Diane Fuller argued that Michael deserved full custody of his children. She called Carly and Chase as witnesses. Carly recounted how Willow and Drew tried to take the kids late at night.

She said caring for tired children was difficult and that Michael had not authorized the trip to Washington, D.C. Chase confirmed that he was ordered to remove the children from Willow. He admitted Willow had an affair with Michael, which supported the argument that her judgment was compromised.

Dante Falconeri testified next. He explained that the device in Sonny’s penthouse that injured Michael was never intended for him. Ric Lansing, representing Willow, cross-examined Dante about Michael’s past involuntary manslaughter conviction. Dante clarified that Michael acted in defense of his sister Kristina.

Tracy Quartermaine then took the stand. She defended Michael’s character and criticized Drew Cain’s involvement. Ric forced Tracy to admit she was once charged with kidnapping, but she insisted that this hearing was about Willow’s fitness as a mother.

The episode’s most shocking moment arrived when Diane called Joss to testify. Because she was not on the original witness list, Ric managed to prevent Diane from properly preparing her. On the stand, Joss stated that Willow used Michael’s burns as a bargaining chip.

She claimed Willow forbade the family from seeing Michael until she regained custody of her children. Joss also said Drew supported Willow’s tactics. Ric tried to cast doubt by asking about Carly’s role in removing the children. Joss responded that Carly had a valid court order and that the children were at Nina’s home when they were taken.

Earlier in the episode, Joss arrived at the Metro Court pool to join Trina and Kai. Emma confronted Joss over a past job dispute. Joss then met Henry Dalton and his colleagues, Sidwell and Jordan. Henry praised Joss for passing his screening and revealed he was working on clean energy research funded by Sidwell. Jordan agreed to stay and learn more about the project.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Gio Spencer returned to gather his belongings. He confronted Brook Lynn about being given up as a baby. Brook Lynn explained she placed him for adoption out of love. Lois and Gloria defended their decision not to tell Gio earlier because his adoptive mother was dying. Brook Lynn, hurt by their secrecy, asked them to leave. Gio walked out, unsure he could trust anyone.

In Port Charles, Alexis Davis handled a tense meeting with Marco. He inquired about potential money‐laundering concerns related to the Douloss Fund. Alexis reassured him that all investments were legitimate.

When Ric called, Alexis rushed to the courthouse to stop Kristina from testifying. Kristina admitted the recent court appearances triggered painful memories and stayed with Alexis instead of returning to the stand.

Meanwhile, at Sonny Corinthos’s penthouse, Dante apologized for earlier tensions. He left to attend Michael’s court case. Later, Lois informed Sonny that she and Gloria would return to Bensonhurst. She said Gio needed space and support from Sonny. Sonny promised to watch over him.

