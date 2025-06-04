Post-divorce, Dhanashree Verma cheers for Virat Kohli’s RCB as team beats Yuzvendra Chahal’s PBKS in IPL 2025

It’s a moment of immense joy for all RCB fans as the team finally lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years. Not just fans, but even Virat Kohli was seen crying with pleasure, hugging his better half, Anushka Sharma, in the stadium. Several celebs took to social media and hailed the win. However, what truly caught our attention was Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, praising the win and Virat as they defeated Yuzvendra’s team, PBKS, in IPL 2025.

Taking to Instagram stories, Dhanashree Verma shared a photo of Virat Kohli with the IPL trophy and cheered for the team. She wrote, “Finally no. 18 for 18 Congratulations @virat.kohli and the team.” She further praised the head of content and digital of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ajith Ramamurthy.

Meanwhile, apart from her, several celebs, including Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter, Ranveer Singh, and more, hailed the much-awaited RCB in IPL 2025.

A video also went viral, showing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli running towards each other and hugging tightly immediately after the win. The king running towards his queen to celebrate the win is giving major couple goals. Tears rolled out the cricketer's eyes as they embraced each other, and the cherry on the top is the forehead kiss.

Another video circulating on social media showed the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress jumping with joy soon after the win, just like a child, and it captures every RCB fan's emotions right now. After a long-long wait, finally the trophy has been won by the team, and how!

In his winning speech, Virat Kohli expressed deep appreciation for Anushka Sharma's unwavering support throughout his career. He acknowledged the emotional challenges she has faced during his lows. Kohli emphasized how much her encouragement has meant to him, especially given her personal connection to Bangalore and the RCB team.

Highlighting the unseen sacrifices made by the life partners of professional athletes, he mentioned how proud Anushka would be of this victory, making the moment even more meaningful. The duo then also lifted the trophy together.

