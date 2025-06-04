Jessie J Says She ‘Needs a Hug’ After Announcing Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Highlighting the Word Early’

Jessie J has been diagnosed with cancer. Sharing the news with her fans via an Instagram video on June 4, the singer spoke about how her breast cancer in the ‘early’ stage and will be on a break from her music and promotions after her upcoming performance on June 15. Trying to make fun of the difficulties, she spoke about how it was a ‘very dramatic way to get a b*ob job.

Advertisement

The singer wrote, “No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’? All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug.

Also not getting massive tits. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”

How Jessie J revealed cancer diagnosis

Jessie J opened up about how she had a tough time deciding if she should share it with the world, “I’ve been going back and forth about should I share it? I want to but there’s lots of opinions outside.”

Revealing the timeline of her diagnosis, she said, “Before No Secrets came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word ‘early’.” She also spoke about not being able to process the news, burying it under her work.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old went on to talk about how she has been doing multiple rounds of tests and wished to be honest with her fans because they’ve given her love and support, which has helped her in the past. She added that she will be ‘disappearing for a bit’ after the Summertime Ball to undergo surgery, promising to come back with massive t*ts and more music.

Check out Jessie J’s announcement video below.

Meanwhile, the singer has been dating basketball player Chanan Colman since 2021. The pair welcomed their son two years ago, in May 2023.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Dating History: Exploring Magic Mike Star's Romances Over Years