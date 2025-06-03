GOT7’s Youngjae voices concern over safety of fans walking alone at night, gets 'greenest flag' tag

The K-pop group GOT7 is renowned for their deep and affectionate bond with their fans, known as Aghases. After more than a decade in the industry, they have cultivated a devoted fan base that appreciates their engaging interactions. Recently, Youngjae, one of the group's members, showcased his kind and considerate side by expressing concern for the safety of his female fans who commute alone at night.

Advertisement

Youngjae advises women to be careful at night

GOT7's Choi Young Jae, better known mononymously as Youngjae, demonstrated his caring nature and commitment to his fans' well-being during a recent live broadcast. As he chatted with his fans, the conversation turned to the topic of women traveling alone at night, prompting Youngjae to share his concerns. He urged his female fans to be cautious when walking alone in the dark, highlighting the importance of their safety in the face of crimes against women that occur everywhere.

His heartfelt words on female safety resonated deeply with his fans, earning him even more admiration. He emphasized the need for more open discussions on the concerning issue. He further advocated for the creation of safe spaces where women can feel secure and unrestricted. According to Youngjae, women should be able to move about freely without fear, and it's essential to work towards a society where such an ideal situation can be achieved.

Advertisement

His genuine remarks on the matter have won the hearts of fans, showcasing his empathetic and caring nature.

Check out how fans reacted to his comment on women's safety

GOT7 members have built a reputation for being gentlemen through their treatment of fans and colleagues over the years. Youngjae's remarks earned him the tag of "the greenest flag." Many recalled previous instances when he had expressed worries regarding fans' reaching home safely after some concert or other events. They called him a "REAL man" for addressing real issues. They also expressed their trust in him to always be there to lend his voice to women's rights.

It shows the kind of respect and credibility the GOT7 members have earned over the years. Fans hope more such people use their celebrity status to advocate for significant issues.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Thailand concert: BamBam urges fans to stay patient, Yugyeom apologizes for goof-ups ahead of Rajamangala show