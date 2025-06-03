Shoaib Ibrahim shares update on wife Dipika Kakar's Stage 2 liver cancer removal surgery

Dipika Kakar's stage 2 liver cancer removal surgery is scheduled to take place today (June 3) morning. It was last month when Shoaib Ibrahim shared the shocking health status of Dipika, revealing that the actress has a tennis ball-sized tumor in her liver. Dipika was hospitalised after she was diagnosed with a high fever. Due to this, the tumor removal surgery was delayed. Several tests were conducted, and it was later discovered that the tumor in her liver was cancerous.

On June 2 night, Shoaib Ibrahim shared an update about Dipika Kakar's cancer removal surgery. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor mentioned that the surgery is scheduled for today and urged everyone to pray for his wife. He wrote, "Dippi's surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. Its going to be a long surgery... she needs all your prayers & strength the most...please keep her in your prayers."

Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar's health update:

It was on May 27 when Dipika Kakar shared a note on social media informing fans that she has been diagnosed with stage two liver cancer. Since then, several celebrities, fans and well-wishers have been showering their love and blessings on the actress.

Dipika's health crisis began when she suffered severe stomach pain after which she underwent several tests. It was later discovered that the Sasural Simar Ka actress has a stone in her gallbladder. When more tests and sonography were conducted, the couple learned about the tumor in her left liver. Shoaib shared this a few days later in his vlog.

Immediately after this, Dipika was rushed to the hospital. But the reason for her hospitalization was 103.9 fever. On May 23, Shoaib Ibrahim informed that she was discharged and her fever was under control.

Speaking about their professional lives, Dipika Kakar was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef, whereas Shoaib Ibrahim was seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Pinkvilla team wishes Dipika Kakar a speedy recovery.

