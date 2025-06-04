‘This One’s About You’: Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Disses Ex-Boyfriend Barry Keoghan in New Song Manchild

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to talking about her exes, having done a fantastic job of making subtle jabs at her past relationships. This time around is no different, as on Tuesday, the singer decided to tease a new song, high off the success of her summery anthem, Espresso. Manchild is all set to drop on Thursday, June 5, at 8 pm ET.

Taking a page out of her bestie Taylor Swift’s books, Sabrina Carpenter is about to be not-so-shy, revealing details of her last relationship. After billboards popped up in the USA hinting at new music from the singer, filled with innuendos and her usual sense of humor, she finally confirmed the new song release and title on her social media with a blurry photo of herself trying and failing to hitchhike.

Dressed in mini shorts and a tied-up white shirt with her blonde hair all blown out, the announcement follows a similar teaser of a possible music video, where the star can be seen waving to cars on a sparsely occupied highway.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter hint at her new song Manchild below, and oh boy, another summer anthem seems to be on its way.

Previously, Barry Keoghan appeared in her Please Please Please music video, with the two dating at the time of filming. The couple called it quits at the end of last year, when it was revealed to PEOPLE that they wanted to take a ‘break’ after dating for one year. In December 2023, the pair crossed paths at a fashion event and were seen hanging out and supporting each other’s endeavors on multiple occasions since then.

After being spotted together in 2023, the two praised each other’s achievements and continued to date for a year, however, December 2024 arrived with a surprise for their supporters. Now, the singer seems to be penning down what exactly happened, and honestly, it’s not looking too good for the Oscar-nominated star.

