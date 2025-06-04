Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk 'thanks' those who rejected his script multiple times, know why

South Korean survival drama Squid Game is no longer just a Netflix series; instead, it has become a global phenomenon. The show received immense love and support from international audiences and recently bagged yet another accolade. On June 2, director Hwang Dong Hyuk was honored with the Creator Tribute Award at the 2025 Gotham Television Awards. During that time, he included a veiled reference to those who initially doubted the series' script.

Advertisement

Squid Game's script got rejected multiple times

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed that he had a hard time convincing production companies to accept the script of Squid Game during the acceptance speech of his Creator Tribute Award at the Gotham Television Awards 2025.

The director mentioned the past in a witty manner. Hwang Dong Hyuk started his speech by saying, "It feels like the miracles keep coming." He showcased his humility and expressed his raw feelings about the show's success by calling it a "miracle."

He then mentioned how much the award meant to him and thanked not just the Netflix staff, the cast, and his mother, but also "everyone who rejected the Squid Game script back in 2009." Mentioning the reason for his comment, he stated, "Without those rejections, today's Squid Game wouldn't have been possible."

The speech has two possible explanations. It might indicate the director's subtle jab at those who doubted the show's potential. Alternatively, it could be a genuine expression of gratitude for the motivation that drove him to rework and improve the script.

Advertisement

Squid Game's previous Gotham Television Awards win

The popular drama also received another (Breakthrough Series Over 40 Minutes) award at the Gotham Television Awards back in 2021, after its first season was released. Reflecting on his first win at the award show, Hwang Dong Hyuk said, "At the time, I said, 'All of this feels like a miracle,' and now, four years later, just being back here again is a miracle in itself."

With the release of the season finale of Squid Game being right around the corner, the 2025 win becomes all the more special. Fans are hoping for season 3 to live up to the reputation of the previous instalments.

ALSO READ: Squid Game 3: Is Lee Jung Jae final player standing? Netflix hints at Lee Jin Wook’s return and fan theories come alive