'Stop stealing': BTS ARMY slams HYBE for using RM's FESTA concept to promote SEVENTEEN ahead of June reunion

As the years turn into months, months into weeks, and weeks into days, the anticipation surrounding BTS's long-awaited return continues to grow stronger. The end of their military hiatus is no longer a distant dream—it's right around the corner. From celebratory messages like "Congratulations BTS" to exciting countdowns such as D-30 and D-20, ARMYs eagerly await the moment their beloved Bangtan Boys reunite.

After nearly three years apart, the reunion begins this June. RM and V are set to be discharged on June 10 and 11, respectively, with Jimin and Jungkook already home. SUGA will complete the final chapter of enlistments by returning on June 21, 2025, officially reuniting all seven members.

However, amid this joyful anticipation, a wave of frustration has swept through the fandom. On May 22, BTS ARMY took to social media after spotting a large new slogan draped across HYBE's Yongsan building. The message, promoting SEVENTEEN, reads: "SEVENTEEN WILL CHALLENGE ETERNITY."

This new banner replaced BTS' long-standing and iconic slogan, "BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE," just weeks before the group's homecoming and purple month.

Outraged fans accused HYBE of insensitivity and even theft, claiming the new slogan borrows heavily from an idea that BTS, particularly RM, had discussed for their 10th anniversary. ARMYs flooded platforms like Twitter and Instagram with criticism, expressing disappointment and anger.

One fan vented, "That's so disgusting, I don't care abt anything, but here HYBE labels stole Namjoon's idea, HYBE." Another echoed, "It was Namjoon's unique idea to display afbf on the HYBE building. It's been done on a building built by BTS' success, on BTS' personal request." A third demanded, "HYBE better rip off that SVT label before June starts."

Questioning the company's decision, another user asked, "So HYBE replaced 'BTS represents everywhere' with a slogan for a group that wouldn't even be here without BTS opening the doors?" Adding to the chorus, an ARMY shared, "This better be gone by June 1st like that's purple month."

So why is SEVENTEEN's (SVT) slogan there in the first place?

The explanation lies in SEVENTEEN's upcoming 10th anniversary, which falls on May 26, 2025. As part of their promotional campaign, the group has taken over the HYBE building's facade with the new banner. SEVENTEEN fans, known as CARAT, defended the move.

One CARAT commented, "Seventeen has always done this when they release a new album. Now that they're part of HYBE, it just happens to take place in that building. They're not offending or disrespecting anyone. BTS has always shown love and respect for other groups, so why this behavior?" Another added, "Chill guys, it's their Anniversary coming—calm down."

While tensions remain high between the fandom and HYBE, it's important to remember that BTS and SEVENTEEN have long shared mutual respect. Despite the controversy, it's likely the artists themselves remain supportive of one another behind the scenes.

But the question remains—HYBE, are you listening?

