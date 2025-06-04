aespa's June 2025 comeback plans leaked amid Karina controversy? Fan hints at album title, release date

aespa is preparing to make a musical comeback just three months after releasing a new version of their song Whiplash. Fans have been eagerly anticipating their June return since the group's agency confirmed the comeback. However, a US-based fan may have already leaked the title and release date of the new album, sharing supposed evidence to support their claims. If the leak is genuine, here's what we've pieced together about the comeback.

Did aespa's comeback date and new album name get leaked?

Popular fourth-gen girl group aespa is on the verge of a new musical release in June, as declared by SM Entertainment. Ahead of that, the group has garnered significant attention due to its leader Karina's controversy over supporting a particular political party. Now, they are once again in the spotlight due to their comeback plans allegedly getting leaked.

On June 3, an international fan browsing the website of the popular U.S. bookstore chain Barnes & Noble noticed a listing that appeared to reveal details about an upcoming aespa release. The listing in question suggested that the group's new album would be called Dirty Work and would be released after three weeks, on June 27. Fans had mixed reactions to it.

Check out fan reactions to alleged aespa comeback leak

Fans who believed the fan's claims were stunned that Barnes & Noble had spoiled an aespa comeback before their agency could officially announce the details. Some were happy to get early sneak peeks at important information regarding the much-awaited album release, while others expressed disappointment over the unauthorized leak. Some fans also expressed excitement about a possible aespa X KATSEYE interaction if both groups released new music on June 27.

As aespa's alleged comeback date coincides with that of global girl group KATSEYE's 2nd EP, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS's release, fans can't keep calm anymore. An interaction between the two trending groups is predicted, as the artists often film Instagram reels and TikTok videos with fellow industry colleagues to promote their new songs. Given their established reputation, an appearance together by the two prominent girl groups is eagerly awaited.

