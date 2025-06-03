Timeline of Dipika Kakar's health condition: Suffering from severe stomach pain to undergoing surgery for stage 2 liver cancer

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the industry, and have maintained a close connection with their fans. On May 15, Shoaib shared heartbreaking news that Dipika was diagnosed with a tennis-sized tumor in her left liver. After undergoing several tests over a few days, Dipika revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Since the announcement, she has received an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from fans, friends, and supporters.

Currently, the actress is undergoing surgery to remove the tumor associated with her stage 2 liver cancer. Here’s a timeline of how Dipika Kakar’s health condition deteriorated after she experienced severe stomach pain.

Timeline of Dipika Kakar's health condition

Before May 5- Dipika experienced stomach pain

In the vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim explained how it all started, revealing that Dipika experienced severe stomach pain and initially tried to manage it at home while he was in Chandigarh. As the pain persisted, she consulted their family doctor, who prescribed an antibiotic and recommended that she get a blood test.

May 5- Dipika's pain was under control

When Shoaib returned on May 5, Dipika was still taking the antibiotic and was doing better, with the pain under control.

May 6 and after- Learned about tumor diagnosis

On May 6, the family celebrated Shoaib's father's birthday. However, a few days after the celebration, Dipika again experienced stomach pain. Furthermore, her blood test results indicated an infection, after which the doctor asked her to get additional tests done.

However, later, the couple discovered that the pain was caused by a stone which was in her gallbladder. Dipika underwent an IV contrast CT scan as the pain wasn't cured. After the CT scan, it was revealed that she has a tumor in the left lobe of her liver as big as the size of a tennis ball.

In the vlog, Shoaib mentioned that further tests were needed to determine whether the tumor is cancerous. Dipika was hospitalized for three days during which she underwent an X-ray, sonography, and more blood tests.

These tests showed no signs of the tumor being cancerous. However, the Sasural Simar Ka fame informed that regardless of whether the tumor is cancerous or not, Dipika still underwent surgery. On May 16, the couple was scheduled to visit Kokilaben Hospital for more tests.

Sharing all these updates, Shoaib shared a vlog on May 15. He even expressed how he and Dipika are concerned for Ruhaan, as he was on breastfeeding. The actor even urged fans to pray for her.

May 16- Tests were conducted

Dipika and Shoaib visited the hospital, where her tests were conducted. On the same day, Dipika began the weaning process and stopped breastfeeding Ruhaan. Shortly after, she experienced severe pain and developed a high fever.

May 17 - Dipika diagnosed with high fever

Dipika had a fever of 103.9 throughout the night, which did not go down. Even after taking medication, her fever initially reduced in the early morning, but it returned a few hours later.

May 18 - Dipika hospitalized

Due to the persistent fever, Dipika was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for treatment of flu.

May 21 - PET scans were conducted

In an update shared via vlog, Shoaib reported that though Dipika is still hospitalized, she had not experienced fever since May 20, after she was hospitalized on May 18. He mentioned that because of her fever, some of her tests remained pending. On this day, Dipika underwent a PET scan, and they expected to receive the results the following day. He also noted that Dipika’s chest congestion was improving, and her nasal blockage needed to clear before they could plan for the tumor surgery.

May 23 - Dipika discharged

Shoaib updated his fans through an Instagram story, announcing that Dipika had been discharged from the hospital as her fever was now under control. He also provided an update regarding her tumor removal surgery, stating that it might take place the following week if everything went as planned.

May 27 - Dipika disclosed her stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis

On her Instagram account, Dipika Kakar shared a post informing her fans about her diagnosis of stage 2 liver cancer. She revealed that her test results indicated her tumor was cancerous. The Sasural Simar Ka actress emphasized her determination to stay positive and face this challenge bravely.

Take a look at the post here-

The same day, the couple shared a vlog mentioning how the surgery will be delayed as Dipika is still recovering from the fever. Speaking about the cancer, Shoaib mentioned that the cancer is only in tumor and it has not spread to any part of the body.

June 2- Shoaib shared update on Dipika's surgery

After several days without updates, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram story to provide information about the cancer removal surgery. He shared that Dipika's stage 2 liver cancer removal surgery will take place on June 3 morning.

As the actress and her family bravely fight this tough time, we wish Dipika a full and speedy recovery.

