Diddy Supporter Kicked Out of Courtroom on Day 15 of Trial Over Shouting Disruption, Know What Happened

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

A supporter of Sean Diddy Combs was escorted out of the courtroom on June 3 as his s*x trafficking trial continued in New York. The woman, who had watched the proceedings from an overflow room, disrupted the main courtroom by shouting at the defense team and the rapper himself. Court officers quickly intervened, and order was restored within minutes.

The outburst occurred as Combs sat alongside his lawyers. According to NBC News, the supporter shouted, "Everyone is laughing at Diddy," and "It's not right what they're doing to him!" She also yelled directly at Combs, "People are trying to do you wrong." Her remarks briefly halted testimony, drawing attention from jurors and legal staff.

What sparked the courtroom disturbance?

Before the supporter was removed, she voiced concern over the trial, which has drawn widespread media coverage. Observers stated that her emotional plea was driven by loyalty to Sean Diddy Combs and frustration with the trial's direction. After the woman was led away, the trial proceedings resumed without further interruptions.

The removal of the supporter paved the way for former InterContinental Hotel security supervisor Eddy Garcia to testify. Garcia testified under an immunity order and described a 2016 incident involving Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. He alleged that Combs approached him to secure hotel surveillance footage showing Ventura being assaulted.

Garcia told the court, "He kept repeating that I sounded like a good guy and said I could help with the video footage. He said it would ruin his career."

According to Garcia, he lacked credentials to access the server room, but after reporting Combs's request to his supervisor, he was handed a USB drive containing the footage. He gave the memory card to Combs and signed a non-disclosure agreement with a USD 1 million penalty.

The former security supervisor continued, "I apologized and told him I was only a security officer and didn't have access. I did not have the credentials to get to the server room where the original footage was."

He added that Combs gave him USD 100,000 to be split between him and two other hotel employees. "We walked to my vehicle and he asked me how I was going to spend the money," Garcia said. "I said I didn't know, and he said, 'Don't make big purchases.' I thought it meant he didn't want to draw attention."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The testimony regarding the hotel footage is part of a broader narrative about alleged attempts to suppress evidence. Prosecutors aim to show a pattern of behavior involving coercion and concealment.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

