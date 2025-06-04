Starry cheers for RCB after IPL 2025 win: Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and others in celebratory mode

What a crazy night of emotions and pure joy at the same time as Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after 18 long years. We could see the victory in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s eyes. The celebration still continues, as the internet cannot get over the IPL fever yet. Well, even the Bollywood celebrities cannot keep calm after the big win, and social media has been flooded with their reactions. From Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday to Kartik Aaryan, everyone took to their social media handles to express their joy and celebrate.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and wrote a big ‘18’ with a crying face emoji, a red heart emoji, and a trophy emoji. Every fan was going through the same emotions, and this message was very relatable.

Ajay Devgn too took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Been watching and cheering for years…finally RCB has made history. Congratulations @virat.kohli and the entire team.”

Sonu Sood shared a picture of the moment Virat Kohli can be seen running towards his teammates after winning with pure joy on his face and wrote, “RCB!!! Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai – finally! @virat.kohli bhai and team, heartily congratulations. Punjab – tough luck, played with heart and character! Respect to both sides!”

Like any other RCB fan, Kartik Aaryan was also rejoicing in the RCB victory. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, “finally Jersey No 18 After 18 years.”

Ananya Panday, who is usually seen supporting and cheering for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR, expressed her happiness on her IG story for the RCB win. She shared the news with a red heart, a crying face, and a clapping emoji.

Ishaan Khatter shared the news of the win and wrote, “Ee saala cup named! Congrats!!”

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and wrote a long note to praise the players. “Still remember when India won the 2011 WC, a young batsmen said about the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as they lifted him on their shoulders, ‘He has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years and it was time for us to return the favour.’ That young batsmen was Virat Kohli and today was his turn to be rewarded for carrying the RCB quest for a title burden for 18 years.”

Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Kohli after the win, writing, "This is everything."

Well, the celebration will continue for some time now, and it must! With this, the IPL 2025 is over, but the fever will continue.

