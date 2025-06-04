Shin Hye Sun, Gong Myung courted for lead roles in office rom-com Secret Audit; know plot and character deets

Actress Shin Hye Sun may return to the small screen in a fresh romantic drama alongside actor Gong Myung. According to industry insiders, she is currently reviewing an offer to headline the upcoming series Secret Audit. The news has sparked buzz among fans and drama watchers.

About the Secret Audit

Secret Audit is shaping up to be a unique fusion of office comedy and passionate romance. The story centers around Noh Ki Joon. He is a top-tier audit officer at a major corporation who gets demoted and reassigned as the company's 'morality manager.'

The female lead, Joo In Ah, is the head of the audit department with a mysterious past and sharp instincts. Her job puts her at the center of all internal affairs, including tracking workplace relationships. She monitors the personal and romantic entanglements of employees —a task that's as messy as it's awkward.

The relationship between these two characters, both wrapped in secrecy and professionalism, sets the stage for an interesting romantic tension. Gong Myung is currently being courted for the role of Noh Ki Joon. Meanwhile, Shin Hye Sun is under consideration for the role of Joo In Ah. The potential pairing has already sparked curiosity about the chemistry they could bring to the screen.

Casting still in progress

As of now, Secret Audit remains in the early casting phase. The drama has yet to confirm its broadcasting channel or official release timeline. Fans eager to see Shin Hye Sun and Gong Myung together on screen will need to wait a bit longer for final casting announcements and production updates.

Shin Hye Sun: Booked and busy

While discussions for Secret Audit are ongoing, Shin Hye Sun is already actively working on another major project: the Netflix original series The Art of Sarah. In the series, she plays Kim Sa Ra, a skilled con artist who creates fake luxury brands to deceive the wealthy elite. Co-starring Lee Jun Hyuk as Moo Kyung, a man determined to uncover her real identity, the drama is expected to bring a mix of suspense, charm, and deception.

