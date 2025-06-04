Lee Je Hoon promises Signal Season 2 will ‘meet expectations’, shares thoughts on reuniting with Kim Hye Soo and Cho Jin Woong

After years of speculation and anticipation, the popular drama Signal is finally getting a second season. First broadcast in 2016, the series left a lasting mark on Korean television with its narrative that bridged timelines and tackled cold cases. Now, almost ten years later, Signal 2 is in production and set to air in the first half of 2026.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans and the cast alike. Actor Lee Je Hoon, who played profiler Park Hae Young in Season 1, recently shared his thoughts on returning to the role after nearly a decade.

Lee Je Hoon on reuniting with the cast

During a group interview held on June 2 in Seoul’s Samcheong-dong, Lee Je Hoon opened up while promoting his upcoming film Big Deal. The conversation quickly shifted to Signal. And the actor spoke warmly about reuniting with co-stars Kim Hye Soo and Cho Jin Woong.

As quoted by AllKpop, “It’s rare (for a cast) to reunite and act together again after 10 years. For me, it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

Lee Je Hoon expressed that reuniting with his co-stars after such a long time brought a sense of comfort and renewed inspiration. He noted that everyone had matured over the years and felt the atmosphere on set had become more relaxed compared to the past.

A confident promise

As filming for Season 2 continues, Lee Je Hoon confidently expressed that the production is going well. He emphasized the dedication of the cast and crew and hinted that viewers won’t be disappointed. “It will definitely be a project that meets expectations,” he said. “We’re filming in good spirits, so I hope everyone will wait just a bit longer.”

With the original trio back and production already underway, Signal 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated drama sequels in recent memory. Fans who have waited nearly a decade for answers may finally get the closure they’ve been hoping for.

What fans can expect in Season 2

Signal originally concluded with several mysteries still unresolved, particularly the fate of detective Lee Jae Han, played by Cho Jin Woong. The series followed detectives from different timelines who collaborated to crack long-forgotten cases. They get linked by a walkie-talkie that allows them to communicate across time.

Season 2 promises to pick up where the original left off. Kim Hye Soo will return as Cha Soo Hyun of the Cold Case Squad. Cho Jin Woong reprises his role as the missing detective Lee Jae Han, and Lee Je Hoon resumes his part as profiler Park Hae Young. Their reunion has raised expectations for a powerful continuation of the story.

