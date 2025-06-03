Three years ago, in the first week of June, Vikram was released, marking the return of Kamal Hassan to the forefront of the box office. Subsequently, in October, director Mani Ratnam made a comeback with Ponniyin Selvam 1, which rewrote Tamil box office records. In November, the two announced a collaboration that naturally set some sky-high expectations. Those expectations will be put to the test in the first week of June this year, in two days.

Advertisement

Early signs, however, are not looking great. Things aren’t bad by any means, but they certainly could have been better. Thug Life has clocked in around Rs 4 crore in pre-sales for the first day in Tamil Nadu at the time of writing. That places it closer to the likes of Retro and Amaran, which opened in the Rs 15 crore range, rather than Vikram or Ponniyin Selvan, which both exceeded Rs 20 crore on opening day. Even if the film opens to just Rs 15 crore, that won’t be a bad number; it could have been better if it were closer to Rs 20 crore.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the outlook is more complicated. In Karnataka, a vital market, the release hangs in the balance due to controversy surrounding recent remarks by Kamal Haasan. In Kerala, pre-sales remain low, and strong word of mouth (WOM) will be crucial to driving collections. But that’s true across the board; ultimately, what matters is not just the first day, but what follows. An Amaran with Rs 15 crore first day went to Rs 160 crore while a Vettaiyan couldn’t cross Rs 100 crore from Rs 20 crore. Thug Life will be hoping to follow the former path.

Advertisement

Thug Life is all set for a wide release all across the globe on Thursday, June 5, 2025 and marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 3 decades. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 India Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar's comic caper sells 15000 tickets in top chains with 2 and a half days to go