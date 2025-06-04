Siddu Jonalagadda returns Rs 4.75 crore in fees to producers due to losses from his movie Jack?

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s much-hyped film, Jack, did not perform well at the box office. Despite high expectations for the project, it had a severely disappointing run at the box office and ended up facing more criticism than appreciation from the audience.

And now, as the actor is all set for his next project, he has taken a generous decision towards the losses incurred by the producers of his last film. Well, he has now returned nearly half of his fees to the makers of the movie.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda returns Rs 4.75 crores to Jack producers

As per trade insider BA Raju’s team, the Telugu actor has now returned half of the fees charged for Jack to the producers, who incurred huge losses after the film’s unfortunate box office performance.

The total amount returned sums up to Rs. 4.75 crores, taking into account current market trends.

Jack’s underwhelming box office collections

Speaking about the film Jack, it sealed a disastrous fate and grossed only about Rs. 9 crores at the end of its theatrical run at the worldwide box office.

The Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial was released on April 10 and mounted high expectations, considering the successes of the actor’s previous films, like DJ Tillu and Tillu Square.

However, it instead left audiences disappointed, confused, and underwhelmed, and has minted only Rs 9 crores in total so far.

Post its theatrical run, Jack debuted on the streaming platform Netflix for its OTT release.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s next film

Moving on, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, Telusu Kada. The Telugu romantic film is written and directed by Neeraja Kona.

Besides Siddhu in the lead, the movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. The film will be hitting the big screens on October 17, 2025.

