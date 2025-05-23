Did Kim Sae Ron borrow 100 million KRW from 3 celebrity friends post DUI case? New claims surface amid Kim Soo Hyun scandal

The tragic death of Kim Sae Ron continues to stir controversy and speculation both at home and abroad. As fresh details surface, the mystery deepens, raising more questions than answers about her final months and the support systems that surrounded her and Kim Soo Hyun.

On May 23, a report from SBS News revealed that Kim Sae Ron had shared a poignant and private message via her personal SNS account in the early hours of September 8, 2024—just months before her death on February 16, 2025.

According to SNS News, three high-profile entertainers provided monetary assistance to Kim during this difficult period. Among them were two K-pop idols and one singer, each reportedly lending her 100 million KRW. These acts of generosity came after her DUI incident in May 2022.

Additionally, two personal acquaintances also stepped forward: one identified only as A (an actor) and B (a singer and actor). Both are said to have provided financial help during her time of need.

Another figure, referred to as C, a singer, reportedly extended support in 2023 and again in May 2024—this time assisting her grieving family after her death.

Beyond celebrity aid, Kim also borrowed 50 million KRW from a non-famous acquaintance known as D. Furthermore, Run Entertainment, the agency she had been affiliated with for a year, contributed 60 million KRW to help cover her surgery and hospitalization expenses.

The post reportedly read, as per AllKpop.

“If I'm dead, take a screenshot of this and make it public.

XXXX XX XXXX.

These are the people who saved me.

And to the people who left me when I was at the lowest point in my life. Think back on all that you received from me.

My blood alcohol level was 0 from the breathalyzer test. It was only the blood test that produced high results. But it was still the day before, there was no power outage, and I still compensated the merchants who were affected.

Well, I will not suffer any longer.”

According to reports, approximately ten minutes after Kim Sae Ron posted the message, two acquaintances arrived at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

This deeply personal note has become a pivotal piece in understanding the struggles Kim Sae Ron faced, especially in the wake of her DUI case in 2022.

After the DUI incident, Kim Sae Ron was reportedly served a penalty notification from her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST. Following this, she seemed to experience severe financial strain, leading her to seek help from people within and outside the entertainment industry.

