Kim Soo Hyun recruited Kim Sae Ron to GOLDMEDALIST despite family's objections, promising ‘full responsibility’: Report

As controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s past continues to escalate, her family has come forward to address the growing speculation. In a phone interview with The Fact on March 12, Kim Sae Ron’s aunt revealed painful details about the young actress’ final years, her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, and how GOLDMEDALIST, the agency she trusted, ultimately failed her.

The interview shed light on the relentless attacks Kim Sae Ron faced from provocative YouTubers before her passing, as well as the deep grief and frustration her family continues to endure in the aftermath.

One of the most debated aspects of the ongoing controversy revolves around whether Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were ever in a romantic relationship. Over the past few days, conflicting narratives have emerged, with some sources denying any romantic involvement while others claim the two shared a deep connection.

Kim Sae Ron’s aunt, however, did not hesitate to set the record straight from the family’s perspective. She explained that the late actress’ parents had long been aware of their daughter’s fondness for Kim Soo Hyun, but they strongly opposed the idea of a relationship due to the significant age gap between them. According to her, it wasn’t until Kim Sae Ron made the decision to leave YG Entertainment and join GOLDMEDALIST that her family realized just how close the two had become.

Advertisement

“When Sae Ron transferred from YG to Gold Medalist, she insisted that they were very fond of each other. Even though he's a famous actor, her parents strongly opposed the relationship out of concern due to the huge age gap,” the aunt revealed.

Beyond her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron’s family also voiced deep disappointment in GOLDMEDALIST, holding the agency accountable for failing to support the actress during her most difficult times. According to her aunt, when Kim Sae Ron first joined the agency, her parents had serious reservations. However, they were eventually reassured after being told that Kim Soo Hyun himself had personally promised to take responsibility for her well-being.

Her aunt expressed frustration over how the company, which once benefitted from her talent and hard work, seemingly turned its back on her when she was struggling the most. “Despite her parents' objections, they took Sae Ron in and Kim Soo Hyun reassured her parents by saying, ‘I will take full responsibility. Don't worry.’ However, after such an irreversible incident happened, they did not provide any support and instead drove her to a corner.”

Advertisement

This alleged neglect left Kim Sae Ron feeling isolated and without support, which, according to her family, only worsened her emotional state. They strongly believe that had the agency fulfilled its responsibilities and stood by her side during her hardships, her suffering could have been alleviated.

Despite the severity of the allegations, GOLDMEDALIST has yet to provide a formal response addressing their alleged mishandling of Kim Sae Ron’s career and personal struggles. Their continued silence on both her financial dispute and the claims regarding her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun has only intensified public scrutiny.

Adding to the public’s frustration is the growing belief that Kim Sae Ron was not the only artist mistreated by GOLDMEDALIST. Similar accusations have surfaced regarding the agency’s treatment of Seo Ye Ji, who was allegedly used as a scapegoat to protect the company’s reputation.