How To Train Your Dragon, Ballerina, and Materialists light up the Indian Box Office; Nett Rs 20.35 crore in weekend

The tentpole Hollywood live-action film, How To Train Your Dragon has scored good results in its opening weekend in India. After collecting Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, the film jumped to Rs 3.60 crore on Saturday, and consolidated with Rs 4.00 crore on Sunday, taking the 3-day total collections to Rs 9.85 crore. The film has garnered support from the family audience over the weekend, and the talk is on the positive side, which indicates a rather steady run over the next few weeks, with consistent jumps on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

The film could go towards a Rs 30 crore plus nett finish in India, which is a good result for a standalone live-action film. It will face competition in the coming week, but the target audiences are completely different, giving it enough room for big spikes over the second weekend

How To Train Your Dragon Day Wise Box Office

Particulars Amount Friday Rs 2.25 crore Saturday Rs 3.60 crore Sunday Rs 4.00 crore Total Rs 9.85 crore

The John Wick Universe film, Ballerina has collected Rs 7.65 crore in its opening weekend, which is a fair result, though the business dipped on Sunday, which doesn’t really indicate a long run for the film in India. The action genre, aided with the John Wick connect helped the business of the film in the first weekend, and the eyes are now on the trajectory it follows on the weekdays, leading to the second weekend.

Ballerina Day Wise Box Office

Particulars Amount Friday Rs 2.35 crore Saturday Rs 2.80 crore Sunday Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 7.65 crore

The romantic comedy, Materialists has done well in its opening weekend in India, as the 3-day total stands at Rs 2.85 crore, after a rather low start of Rs 55 lakh. The film had a limited release on Friday, and the showcasing increased over the weekend based on demand from the audiences. It’s a niche romantic comedy, and seems to have found an appeal in a section of audience. The target for Materialist would be to hit the Rs 10 crore mark over its run in India.

Advertisement

Materialists Day Wise Box Office

Particulars Amount Friday Rs 55 lakh Saturday Rs 1.15 crore Sunday Rs 1.15 crore Total Rs 2.85 crore

Stay Tuned To Pinkvilla For More Updates!

ALSO READ: Box Office: Housefull 5 has a good second weekend; Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 26 crore