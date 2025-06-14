The Traitors EXCLUSIVE: 'Apoorva Mukhija instigates fights,' Nikita Luther sides with Uorfi Javed, spits shocking facts

The Traitors has begun, and so has the drama! Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed's rivalry after the show has been making headlines. The two started off as friends, but an incident in the show changed their equation. Off-screen also the two popular personalities are not on good terms. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to The Traitors contestant Nikita Luther and asked her opinion on their rivalry. Upon being asked, Nikita stated that Apoorva Mukhija is 'instigating' the argument with Uorfi.

Nikita Luther talks about Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija's rivalry:

Pinkvilla asked Nikita Luther, who is a part of The Traitors, whether Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija are on good terms off-screen. Replying to this, the prominent poker player said, "Their rivalry is pretty much real. I feel the person instigating is Apoorva."

Nikita Luther further disclosed, "The stuff that happened off-camera, they haven't shown. Apoorva is one who has not had two positive words to say for anybody. In the entire show, she is nonstop taking potshots at all the contestants. She is just who she is. She is actually the one instigating. Uorfi is caught in the state of giving a response, but she is not the one initiating it."

Nikita Luther on why Elnaaz Norouzi ousted her in first episode:

When asked which contestant played a "dirty" game in The Traitors, Nikita claimed it was "Elnaaz Norouzi." Further, Luther was questioned about her shocking ousting from the first episode of The Traitors. Speaking about which, Nikita revealed how she was surprised when Elnaaz took her name during eviction as she thought Elnaaz didn't even know her name. She even mentioned there was no time to interact with anyone

Sharing her thoughts on why Elnaaz evicted her, Nikita expressed, "What her motives were, I don't know. It could be insecurity. It could be just feeling intimidated that everyone else is on TV, and she is actually a poker player,r and she will have some more strategy in a game like this. She will be used to reading people or picking up on them. So it could be either being intimidated or being insecure. And the third reason could be that she might just feel safe."

Nikita explained that Elnaaz must have chosen to be on the safer side by eliminating her as she is not from the entertainment industry. Luther said, "It could be survival also. I would say, bit of a mistake on her part to do that because, of course, I made the comeback, and I'm going to come back stronger."

When asked which evicted contestants deserved to be on The Traitors, Nikita mentioned that Raj Kundra and Lakshmi had the potential to be on the show.

The Traitors three episodes premiered on June 12 on Prime Video.

