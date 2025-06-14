Suhana Khan’s 7-step makeup guide for a fun night out with BFFs

Girls always want to look presentable and their best when they step out. But there are a few like me who either don’t have enough time on hand (last-minute plans) or enough patience to follow a 10-20 step makeup regimen. But worry no more, as Suhana Khan is here to rescue. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter dropped a video of her getting ready with her cousin, and it is your perfect 7-step guide to glow and slay during the summer season.

Step 1: Makeup Primer

This is one of the easiest steps to follow and indeed quite an important one as well. Spraying a primer on your face just like how Suhana Khan did, will form an even base on your face to lay on your products. Also, it cools down the skin on your face and will make you feel fresh in this heat.

Step 2: Apply Foundation

A step that cannot and should not be missed if you want your skin to look bright. Just like how the star kid did, apply dots of foundation all over your face and blend them with a makeup blender. This will function as a moisturiser, sunscreen, and a base layer in case you want to go for more makeup.

Step 3: Apply Mascara

Make those lashes talk more than your words, and for that, you will need mascara. This will add volume to your eyelashes and make them look even prettier, just like Suhana.

Step 4: Apply Eyeshadow

An eyeshadow can never go wrong. You can decide the shade depending on the kind of look you want. The King actress here has opted for a nude shade just to make her eyes pop out from the basic skin color.

Step 5: Highlighter

End your face makeup always with a highlighter, and we bet that shine will never go unnoticed. Suhana ended her makeup with a touch of highlighter on her nose and cheeks.

Step 6: Lipstick

Last but definitely not the least, Miss Khan applied a dark nude color lip shade for that perfect finish and boy, she looked gorgeous!

Step 7: Put that smile on

Nothing is complete without a bright smile on your face. This is the most important step and will only add to your beauty and the above 6 steps.

Now you are ready to slay and rule the world!

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed the real reason why he can't work with Akshay Kumar