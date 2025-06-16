Dhanush says he wants to direct Pawan Kalyan in a Telugu movie; gets emotional for his father at Kuberaa pre-release event

At the pre-release event of Kuberaa, Dhanush heaped high praises for director Sekhar Kammula. From getting emotional about his father to wishing to direct a movie in Telugu for Pawan Kalyan, Dhanush poured his heart out like never before at the pre-release event of Kuberaa, which was also attended by SS Rajamouli as a chief guest.

Dhanush gets emotional as he talks about his father’s hard work

All the struggles my father went through, every penny he had to borrow, blood and sweat, all the hard work he put in, so that he wanted us to achieve. Everything that I have achieved today it's because of him and his hard work

Dhanush about his second film in Telugu

Kuberaa marks my 51st film in Tamil and my second in Telugu. Sekhar Kammula sir shared this story with me even before SIR. In a time when the industry is chasing numbers, this man is out there chasing butterflies—seeking stories with soul, not just scale.

One movie he would want to direct?

During Kuberaa event, Dhanush said, “I would like to direct a movie for Pawan Kalyan sir in Telugu.”

Dhanush says, “If you earn Rs 150, you will have a problem for Rs 200. If you earn 1 crore, you will have problems for 2 crore.”

Nagarjuna about Dhanush

"It was fantastic working with you. I've seen your films. I've seen the way you get into character on set; it's just outstanding. God bless you with much more glory and success. I'm so happy that I worked with you."

Shot in Hyderabad and Mumbai, and wrapped in April, Kuberaa has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy, editing by Karthika Srinivas and production design by Thota Tharani. Kuberaa is scheduled to release theatrically worldwide on 20 June 2025.

