India Box Office: How To Train Your Dragon shows strong growth on Saturday; Ballerina remains steady at low levels

It is a busy weekend for Hollywood releases in India. This week saw the release of How To Train Your Dragon, Ballerina and Materialists. The performance of all films ranges from decent to good. The three movies eye a combined weekend of approximately Rs 22 crore net; a number that Housefull 5 will likely manage over its second weekend.

How To Train Your Dragon is the pick of the films for the weekend among Hollywood flicks. After netting Rs 2.25 crore on the opening day, the movie grew by close to 60 percent, to manage Rs 3.60 crore. The total after 2 days stands at Rs 5.85 crore and by the end of Sunday, it will be around Rs 10 crore net

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of How To Train Your Dragon In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crore 2 Rs 3.60 crore Total Rs 5.85 crore net in 2 days

Ballerina added a reasonable Rs 2.80 crore to its tally on 1st Saturday. Combined with Rs 2.35 crore on the opening day including premieres, the 2 day total of the movie stands at Rs 5.15 crore and it shall end its weekend netting approximately Rs 8 crore. The performance has significantly been aided by the fact that it is in the same world as John Wick.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Ballerina In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 2.35 crore (including previews) 2 Rs 2.80 crore Total Rs 5.15 crore in 2 days

Materialists, starring Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal, saw solid growth after a reasonable Rs 55 lakh opening day. With Rs Rs 1.15 crore on day 2, the two day total of the movie stands at Rs 1.70 crore and the movie may flirt with the Rs 3 crore number by the end of Sunday. It has set itself up well for a lifetime net of over Rs 5 crore.

Next week, the new Hollywood movie to flood the marketplace will be a heartfelt animated movie, Elio, by Pixar. It is to be seen how the movie performs amidst stiff holdover competition.

