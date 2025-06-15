The Traitors EXCLUSIVE: Nikita Luther unveils big SPOILER, reveals what happened off-screen when Elnaaz Norouzi ousted her

The Traitors kicked off, and the viewers are quite impressed with the star-studded game reality show. Pinkvilla recently spoke to Nikita Luther, a prominent professional poker player, who made her debut in the entertainment industry with The Traitors. While speaking to us, Nikita spilled beans on an upcoming spoiler of the show, her return as a wild card contestant, Elnaaz Norouzi and more. She even revealed how she was offered this reality show and why she had apprehensions about participating.

Nikita Luther reveals The Traitors spoiler

Pinkvilla asked Nikita Luther if her re-entry in The Traitors will change the dynamic of the game. Answering this question, she shared a major spoiler with us. Nikita quoted, "They gave me an advantage that I can't be voted out or I can't be killed by the traitors. I give you a small spoiler: this didn't happen with anyone else at any point. I get this advantage throughout the season."

When asked if she plans to take revenge on Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita added, "I can't reveal a spoiler, but there is one big thing that will happen again, only with me. I'm excited for the audience to watch that unfold. There will be another thing that happens in relation to Elnaaz."

Dropping more hints on the upcoming twist in The Traitor, Nikita shared how she will be seen doing something big on the show. Nikita said, "It's not a power exactly. There is some big episodic thing that will happen. And I decide to be a few steps ahead, and I made a decision because of that." Nikita explained how she doesn't believe in taking revenge, but mentioned that she is proactive.

Nikita Luther reveals what happened after she was ousted

When asked if she was expecting to return as a wild card contestant on The Traitors, Nikita explained how she was not aware of her return to the show. Revealing what happened off-screen, she said that the makers kept her in a different hotel, without her phone, and she was not informed of anything. She shared that she was informed that the filming was going on, and everyone was busy. Nikita was disappointed when the makers were not allowing her to return home. She mentioned how, after 1 or 1.5 days, she guessed that she might be coming back to the show, and it happened.

How did Nikita Luther receive The Traitors offer?

Nikita shared that she received a call from Prime Video, after which several rounds of interviews happened. She revealed how it was a scientific approach to test the participants' psychology to understand if they are good for the show's format. Nikita added that she got a call because the makers wanted someone who was a strategic game player.

Why was Nikita Luther not willing to participate in The Traitor?

The professional poker player stated that she wanted to say "no" to the show as she never thought it would be at this grand level. Nikita added, "The way other reality shows are, they are basically trashy, so I'm a self-respecting person. I'm not going to expose myself to people abusing you on camera, people like coming from nowhere and showing you a finger or something like that. I wasn't ready to expose myself to that because I'm a very like self-respecting person."

She continued, "I like my integrity intact. I didn't want to be abused and on screen by people I don't know. Then they (the makers) assured me that it's not like Bigg Boss, that it is an intelligent game. The whole game is about picking up on minds, skills, and body language, and there will be no crass, toxic drama. There will be drama, but within the rules of the game. It won't be dirty drama."

Nikita Luther revealed how the makers once intervened when there was an ugly fight among the contestants. She disclosed, "Once or twice while filming the show, things started getting out of hand. They would actually not communicate with us at all because there was no scripting, nothing, nobody was communicating with us while we were in the palace, but the only time that they stepped in was when things were getting out of hand."

She revealed how the makers warned them that it is not a show to fight and informed the contestants that they would not be airing screaming, shouting, or abuse on camera. After this clarification, Nikita felt relieved to be a part of the show. When asked about the off-screen drama, Nikita disclosed that the argument happened between the "young girls" after which the makers intervened.

Led by Karan Johar, The Traitors premiered on June 12.

