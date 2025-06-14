From Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van to stunt team from South Africa: 5 UNSEEN BTS pics from King set

Shah Rukh Khan fans, we know you all are waiting for an official announcement of King ever since its announcement. As you already know that the film is currently in the shooting stage, we have made sure to bring all the updates from the massive set right to you. But, as you wait for the teaser or trailer of the film, we have got our hands on some BTS pictures from the sets, which might excite you even more.

A fan page on X with the name Agent 47 has shared some inside updates from the sets of Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan starrer King. In one of the tweets, the page has revealed that an action team from South Africa has joined the schedule of the film, which also stars Suhana Khan. Then we can see a picture of two men who seem to be from the stunt team of King.

In one of the hospital scenes, we see several men who appear to be wearing a cap usually worn by doctors in the hospital. The fan page wrote, ‘King hospital scene’. The picture has a text written on it, ‘Legends grateful for this team’. Yet another tweet also gives a glimpse of SRK’s vanity van. Then comes another picture of the stunt team from the set. And last one is the cutest picture that will melt your heart.

Talking about the star cast of King, which also marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone who are in the lead, it promises an ensemble and big star cast. From Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat to Abhay Verma, the cast of this film is quite exciting. And recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Rani Mukerji too has joined the cast of the magnum opus film.

She will be seen in a brief cameo. Sources close to the development said, “Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role that acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film,” revealed a source.

The source further added that it’s more of an extended cameo, warranting just 5 shooting days from Rani.

Well, we bet these pictures from the set must have taken your excitement levels a notch higher.

