Housefull 5 Day 9 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar fronted cruise-comedy nets Rs 8.50 crore on 2nd Saturday

Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, observed a 45 percent growth on 2nd Saturday, to gross Rs 8.25-8.75 crore. The 9 day total of the movie now stands at Rs 128.90 crore. By the end of the 2nd Sunday, the movie will be sitting at Rs 138 crore. It will aim to hit Rs 150 crore by the end of the 2nd week, after which it will find new competition in Sitaare Zameen Par.

Housefull 5 had a good opening weekend but the weekday drops were higher than they should have been. Due to weak hold over the weekdays, the 2nd Friday number dropped to Rs 5.75 crore when it should have ideally been atleast Rs 7 crore if not more. The percentage of growth on Saturday is reasonable. With the same percentage, it could have netted Rs 10 crore had the 2nd Friday number been Rs 7 crore. That would also ensure the movie a finish of higher than Rs 175 crore; something that does not seem likely, at present.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Housefull 5 In India Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 22 crore 2 Rs 28.25 crore 3 Rs 29 crore 4 Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 9.90 crore 6 Rs 7.75 crore 7 Rs 6.50 crore 8 Rs 5.75 crore 9 Rs 8.50 crore Total Rs 128.90 crore

Housefull 5 will end up as the 2nd highest grossing movie of the franchise but in terms of ticket receipts, it shall end up being the least selling film of the franchise. Internationally, Housefull 5 opened strong, taking the highest opening weekend for an Akshay Kumar movie. The holds have not been strong and thus, a lifetime total of around USD 6.75-7 million (Rs 58-60 crore) is what the movie will fancy.

Going by the current trends, Housefull 5 will end up grossing Rs 260 crore worldwide. That would be Rs 15 crore less than the breakeven point of Rs 275 crore, and Rs 65 crore less than the point where it could be in contention to be called a hit.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now.

