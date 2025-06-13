The Traitors: Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija's rivalry escalates, former says 'Mai is ladki ki tarah battmeez nahi hu...'

The Traitors premiered on June 12, and fans witnessed the unfiltered side of their favorite celebrities. As the season began, social media popular personalities Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija started as friends. However, towards the third episode, their friendship turned into rivalry. It happened after Apoorva got angry with Uorfi for not giving her space. Uorfi got angry at Apoorva and said, 'She is not at the same level as I am'. Now, this feud has escalated.

Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed clash

As The Traitors' first three episodes went live on June 12, Apoorva Mukhija reacted to Uorfi Javed's statement, where the latter claimed that Apoorva is not at her level. Sharing a clip from the episode, Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid took a direct jibe at Uorfi and said, "gotta give it to urfi hum same level pe toh nahi hai (gotta give it to urfi we are not at the same level)." Uorfi was quick to react to Apoorva's jibe and even called her "mannerless".

Sharing Apoorva Mukhija's clip, Uorfi Javed slammed her and wrote, "Not at the same level cause mai is ladki ki tarah battameez nahin hu :) Agar battameezi cool hai toh mujhe nahi banna cool gang ka part! (Not at the same level because I am not as mannerless as her. If being mannerless is cool, then I don't want to be a part of the cool gang)."

Here's Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija's statements:

What happened between Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed?

Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed are seen in The Traitors. After a task, Apoorva broke down in tears as she missed her mother. Because of this, Apoorva was sitting alone, and Uorfi constantly asked her the reason for crying. Apoorva angrily told Uorfi to give her space.

After which, Uorfi lost her calm on Apoorva. Uorfi informed Jannat Zubair about the incident and told, "I am at a certain level. I do not like people speaking to me like this. She is not at my level. She is not at the same level as I am. She needs to respect me."

Apoorva was emotional, meanwhile Uorfi expressed her anger at seeing her behavior. While talking to Sufi Motiwala, Jasmine Bhasin and Jannat Zubair, Uorfi said, "Aap mere se junior ho kaam mei aur har chiz mei. Aap same level pe nahi ho. Bahar dikhoge ne, mai muu na lagau (You are my junior in work and in everything. You are not at the same level. If she meets me outside, I will not talk to her)." Uorfi and Apoorva then decided not to talk to each other.

