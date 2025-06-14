Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra misses close friend Sushant Singh Rajput on his 5th death anniversary: 'This day remains a black day'

Karan Veer Mehra and Sushant Singh Rajput's friendship was one of the most cherished bonds of the industry. After years of Sushant's demise, Karan Veer still misses his close friend. As today marks Sushant's 5th death anniversary, Mehra penned an emotional note in memory of Sushant. The Bigg Boss 18 winner expressed his gratitude to the late actor for guiding him when he was demotivated. Karan Veer even wrote a liner poem for Sushant.

Karan Veer Mehra remembers close friend Sushant Singh Rajput

Taking to his Instagram account, Mehra shared some unseen pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput from their earlier days. From fun moments to special outings, these images are some of Karan Veer's most cherished memories of the actor.

Sharing this post, Karan Veer Mehra addressed his dear friend as "kamini" and wrote, "To my Kamini. Although this day remains a black day for the rest of my life, this year pinches a bit more. I am on the road map you set out for me. I wish I could share this with you and make you proud, coz when no one believed in me you did, I myself had started looking for other career options is when you sat me down, with break downs, pro n cons, maths, sciences, engined it all for me, to push me in the right direction."

Further, Mehra expressed, "I am not demeaning what i have been blessed with, but the fame, money, prizes, adulation feels a tad bit less with you not around."

Karan Veer Mehra is also known for his one-liners. During his journey on Bigg Boss 18, his shayaris explaining the situation in few words used to be applauded. In this post, Mehra mentioned that it was because of Sushant that he developed an interest in poetry.

Highlighting this, he wrote, "Being Dyslexic, It was you who pushed me to reading & i developed this knack of stealing poetry, Here’s one for you --“Maine khuda se pucha wo kyun, Chhodh gaya mujhe, Uski kyaa majburi thi... “Khuda” ne kaha na kasoor tera tha, Naa galti uski thi, Maine ye kahani likhi hi adhuri thi” Looking up to thank you always stay happy where ever you are my Kamini From Kutti."

Along with fans, celebs like Niyatii S Fatnani and Romiit Raaj also dropped heartfelt comments on this post. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.

Speaking about Karan Veer Mehra, the actor will soon be seen on the big screens. Helmed and produced by Omung Kumar, this untitled project will feature Karan Veer Mehra, Harshvardhan Rane, Ipsitaa, and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles.

